Horse racing-Horse euthanised after injury in Breeders' Cup undercard

The horse, trained by Wesley Hawley and ridden by Chris Landeros, fell at the top of the stretch in the day's second race. A pair of horses behind the incident threw their jockeys. The son of Stay Thirsty, who entered the race with a record of 7-0-1 in 14 career starts, was examined by an expert team of veterinarians who observed a separation of two bones at their joint.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:35 IST
The horse, trained by Wesley Hawley and ridden by Chris Landeros, fell at the top of the stretch in the day's second race. Image Credit: Pixabay

Absolutely Aiden, a 4-year-old colt competing in a Breeders' Cup undercard race at Kenneland in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday was euthanised on the track after sustaining an injury during a spill that led to the dismount of three jockeys. The horse, trained by Wesley Hawley and ridden by Chris Landeros, fell at the top of the stretch in the day's second race. A pair of horses behind the incident threw their jockeys.

The son of Stay Thirsty, who entered the race with a record of 7-0-1 in 14 career starts, was examined by an expert team of veterinarians who observed a separation of two bones at their joint. "During their triage and evaluation, they observed a disarticulation of his left front fetlock," Kenneland and Breeders' Cup said in a statement.

"Given the extent of the injury, it was unfortunately determined that humane euthanasia was in the best interest of the horse."

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

