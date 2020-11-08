Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL

Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported. As per Bangladesh government regulations, an outbound passenger needs to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate before leaving the country. Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were called up for the PSL playoffs as overseas replacements.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-11-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 12:15 IST
Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported. The 34-year-old seasoned all-rounder was scheduled to fly to Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday night, but he has instead gone into self-isolation after his COVID-19 reports returned positive.

He is also doubtful for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which is set to get underway on November 21 or 22. Mahmudullah will likely take a second test soon, according to 'Daily Star'. Mahmudullah was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans. As per Bangladesh government regulations, an outbound passenger needs to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate before leaving the country.

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were called up for the PSL playoffs as overseas replacements. Tamim is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday. The left-hander will join Lahore Qalandars as Chris Lynn's replacement. The 2020 PSL playoffs are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Earlier this year, the tournament was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi rebukes Guj-based transporter for employing less drivers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rebuked a transport business owner from Bhavnagar in Gujarat for employing just eight drivers for his six trucks, instead of the required number of 12. Overworked drivers can cause accidents, Modi said...

World leaders underline 'shared' priorities and values as they wish Biden and Harris

Underlining the shared values and priorities -- from climate change to trade and security -- leaders across the globe cheered the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as they look forward to work to...

ComMin asks Shipping Ministry to reduce quarantine period for vessels arriving from China

The Commerce Ministry has asked its shipping and health counterparts to consider reducing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period for shipping vessels arriving from ports in China for faster turnaround time and increasing availability of con...

Philippines to back China's candidate for the World Court

The Philippines foreign minister ordered the countrys mission to the United Nations on Sunday to vote for Chinas candidate to fill one of the five seats at the International Court of Justice ICJ that will become vacant next year. You are in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020