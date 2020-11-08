Left Menu
Development News Edition

Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard

West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share. But these fellows are amazing," he said. According to Pollard, who has scored 259 runs this season, the mutual understanding and respect he shares with the Pandya brothers goes a long way.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:22 IST
Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Pollard
Krunal Pandya (L) and Hardik Pandya (R) (Photo/Hardik Pandya Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share. Defending champions MI have made it to their sixth IPL final and the trio played a significant role in their campaign.

"As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field," Pollard, who has played over 150 games for MI, said in a video shared on their Twitter handle. "We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that is presented to us." According to Pollard, being confident and backing himself are the similar qualities he shares with Hardik. Both are known for their six-hitting prowess.

"They (Pandya brothers) are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident. "So these are some of the things that we share in common," said Pollard.

Pollard praised Hardik, who has scored 278 runs and plundered 25 sixes this season, for his confidence. "The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. "Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. But these fellows are amazing," he said.

According to Pollard, who has scored 259 runs this season, the mutual understanding and respect he shares with the Pandya brothers goes a long way. "When it's off, it's fun, it's all games but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way," he signed off.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI issues exposure draft on compensating shareholder on merger of insurers          

Regulator IRDAI has come out with draft regulations for determination of compensation to shareholders on merger of insurance companies, under which payment will be based on the residual value of assets. ...compensation to the shareholders w...

Eta makes landfall on Cuba as Guatemala searches for victims

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Cuba early Sunday, and has its sights set on the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit last week as a major hurricane. Eta ...

Iranian president says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump's mistakes

Irans president said on Sunday the next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trumps mistakes, Iranian state reported after Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency.Trumps damaging policy has been o...

Sandalwood tree trunk stolen from Aurangabad collector's home

A sandalwood tree trunk wasstolen from the Aurangabad collectors residential premiseslocated in the citys VIP Road, police said on SundayA complaint was lodged on Saturday, a Begumpura policestation official saidA sandalwood tree was brough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020