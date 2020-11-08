Left Menu
Hero Motorsports Team Rally wins 'The Baja Portalegre'

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has won the BAJA Portalegre Rally. Hero MotoSports Team Rally had more reason to celebrate as Joaquim Rodrigues also delivered a podium finish, his first of the season, with a second place finish.

PTI | Portalegre | Updated: 08-11-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 16:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has won the BAJA Portalegre Rally. Sebastian Buhler brought home the victory for the team and in the process also won the 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJAs World Cup.

Continuing his outstanding performance this season, Buhler won both the BAJA events this season – the BAJA Do Pinhal and BAJA Portalegre. Hero MotoSports Team Rally had more reason to celebrate as Joaquim Rodrigues also delivered a podium finish, his first of the season, with a second place finish. Making a comeback into competitive racing recently, Hero MotoSports Team Rally could not have asked for a better preparation leading into the Dakar 2021.

The Super Special 3 was shortened significantly to 79 kms in the view of heavy rains rendering many parts of the original 330 km stage unsafe for competition.

