Lazio again scores late to rescue 1-1 draw against Juventus

Juventus appeared to be heading for a win and into second spot after Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half goal but substitute Felipe Caicedo pounced deep in stoppage time. Caicedo had netted a stoppage-time winner in Lazio's last league match and also netted late at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday to salvage a 1-1 draw in the Champions League.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 08-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 20:57 IST
Lazio scored another stoppage-time goal to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Juventus appeared to be heading for a win and into second spot after Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half goal but substitute Felipe Caicedo pounced deep in stoppage time.

Caicedo had netted a stoppage-time winner in Lazio's last league match and also netted late at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday to salvage a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Juventus was third, two points behind leader AC Milan, which hosts Hellas Verona later. Atalanta can move level with second-placed Sassuolo with a win at home to Inter Milan later.

Lazio was missing a number of players, including European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile, after conflicting results for tests for COVID-19. Juventus took the lead in the 15th minute when Juan Cuadrado beat a couple of Lazio defenders on the right before sending in a low cross for an unmarked Ronaldo to tap in from point blank range.

It was Ronaldo's third goal in his two league matches since recovering from the coronavirus, which kept him out for three weeks. Lazio almost leveled shortly after when Sergej Milinković-Savić nodded a cross on in front of goal and Vedat Muriqi was millimeters away from making contact at the far post.

Ronaldo went even closer but he curled an effort off the top of the right post. The 35-year-old also saw a free kick palmed out from under the bar by Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo took off Ronaldo and attacking midfielder Dejan Kulusevski in the 76th as he opted for a more defensive approach and that proved a mistake against a team famous for scoring last-minute goals of late. Lazio pinned Juventus back and it found the equalizer with practically the last kick of the match. Joaquín Correa fed Caicedo, who swiveled to fire into the bottom right corner.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

