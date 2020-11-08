Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Delhi make maiden IPL final with win over Hyderabad

Delhi earlier decided to promote Australian Stoinis to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, dropping Prithvi Shaw in the process, after winning the toss and opting to bat. The move paid rich dividends for the Ricky Ponting-coached side as the duo added 86 for their opening stand, with Stoinis contributing 38 from 27 balls.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 23:45 IST
Cricket-Delhi make maiden IPL final with win over Hyderabad

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis took three wickets and also made a solid contribution with the bat to help Delhi Capitals reach their maiden Indian Premier League final on Sunday with a 17-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in Tuesday's final in Dubai in a contest between two sides who finished in the top two in the league stages of this year's popular Twenty20 league.

Chasing 190 for victory, the 2016 champions Hyderabad finished on 172 for eight despite a valiant 67 off 45 balls from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. It was Stoinis who halted Hyderabad's charge by dismissing Williamson with his medium pace bowling after picking up two wickets in his first over earlier in the innings.

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada dismissed Hyderabad captain David Warner for two early and then returned to snuff out Hyderabad's chances with three wickets in his final over to finish with 4-29. Delhi earlier decided to promote Australian Stoinis to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, dropping Prithvi Shaw in the process, after winning the toss and opting to bat.

The move paid rich dividends for the Ricky Ponting-coached side as the duo added 86 for their opening stand, with Stoinis contributing 38 from 27 balls. Dhawan anchored the innings during his knock of 78 from 50 balls while taking the attack to the Hyderabad spinners, who struggled to control the ball with the dew on the field.

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer provided the late fireworks for Delhi with an unbeaten 42 off 22 balls though left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan pulled things back for Hyderabad with his accurate yorkers at the close of the innings. Hyderabad did not help their cause by dropping four catches including a missed opportunity against Stoinis, when Jason Holder failed to hold on to a chance with the batsman on three.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Obama officials Morell, Haines likely candidates for Biden spy jobs - sources

Two former senior U.S. intelligence officials - Michael Morell and Avril Haines - have emerged as leading contenders to serve as Director of National Intelligence or run the CIA in President-elect Joe Bidens administration, several current ...

Qualifying for maiden IPL final is best ever feeling: Shreyas Iyer

Making it to their maiden IPL final is the best ever feeling for Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who now wants his team to play freely against Mumbai Indians in the title clash. Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs to reac...

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Stacey Abrams spent years working to convince political power players that Georgia is a genuine two-party battleground, a Deep South state where the left could compete if it organised Black voters, other sporadic voters and stopped apologiz...

U.S. CDC reports 236,547 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported 9,808,411 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 93,811 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,072 to 236,547.The CDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020