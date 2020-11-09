Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Mexico's Ortiz triumphs in Houston for maiden PGA Tour title

if I finished strong, there was no chance for them to catch up." Ortiz, playing in the final group along with Burns and Australian former world number one Jason Day, needed a closing par to secure the win but went one better when he drained a 22-foot birdie to cap the victory in his 118th PGA Tour start.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 04:07 IST
Golf-Mexico's Ortiz triumphs in Houston for maiden PGA Tour title

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz held off world number one Dustin Johnson and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his maiden PGA Tour title with a two-shot victory over the decorated duo at the Houston Open on Sunday.

Ortiz, who began the day one shot back of overnight leader Sam Burns, shot a bogey-free five-under-par 65 to reach 13 under on the week at Memorial Park Golf Course where he became the third player from Mexico to win on the PGA Tour. That left him one shot clear of Matsuyama (63), whose red hot finish stalled at 18 where he missed a 13-foot birdie putt, and Johnson (65), who nearly grabbed a share of the lead at 16 where his putt from 20 feet rolled just left of the cup.

"I've played great this week and it was really hard to hold the emotions all the way to the end, but I'm really happy the way it played out and the way I played, too," said Ortiz. "I wasn't really thinking about the other guys, I wasn't worried. I knew if I played good I was going to be hard to beat because ... if I finished strong, there was no chance for them to catch up."

Ortiz, playing in the final group along with Burns and Australian former world number one Jason Day, needed a closing par to secure the win but went one better when he drained a 22-foot birdie to cap the victory in his 118th PGA Tour start. Day, who also began the day one shot off the lead, had four bogeys through his first 11 holes en route to a closing 71 that left him six shots back of Ortiz.

Burns, who had the first 54-hole lead of his career and was also seeking his maiden PGA Tour win, had a bogey, birdie and double-bogey over his first four holes en route to a closing two-over 72.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' over

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad -sources

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday.The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the c...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic might leave next penalty to a team mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might leave AC Milans next penalty to team mate Franck Kessie, he said after missing his third spot kick of the season in their 2-2 draw with Verona on Sunday. The 39-year-old later scored Milans equaliser in stoppage tim...

WRAPUP 6-Facing a divided U.S., Biden and aides plan for the 'hard work of governing'

Joe Biden and his advisers on Sunday were working on plans to tackle the crises facing a divided America, first and foremost the raging coronavirus pandemic, a day after the Democrat won enough states to clinch the U.S. presidency. Republic...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seen buoyant, dollar likely to extend losses

Stocks are expected to stay buoyant on Monday while the dollar is seen likely to extend its downward trend as Democrat Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election in a move that analysts say would prop up risk assets.The outcome was largel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020