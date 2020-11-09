Left Menu
Cricket-Hamstring injury casts doubt over Saha's Australia tour

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha appears doubtful for next month's test series in Australia after sustaining a hamstring tear in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:08 IST
India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha appears doubtful for next month's test series in Australia after sustaining a hamstring tear in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. Saha was in excellent form with the bat in his last three IPL matches but the injury kept him out of the playoffs where his team Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals in Sunday's virtual semi-final.

Hyderabad captain David Warner confirmed Saha had a torn hamstring when asked about his fitness at the toss in Abu Dhabi. Saha is considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India and Rishabh Pant, the second stumper in India's squad for the four-test series Down Under, has been rather inconsistent with the bat in IPL.

Saha did not immediately reply to a message seeking details of his injury. India's preparations for the Australia tour have been jolted by a series of injuries to key players, including opener Rohit Sharma (hamstring) and paceman Ishant Shrma (muscle tear), sustained during the IPL.

The duo have been omitted for the Australia tour but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has said they would be considered if they regain fitness in time. A Virat Kohli-led India team will leave for Australia later this month where they will also play six short-form internationals before the test series begins with a day-night match in Adelaide from Dec. 17.

