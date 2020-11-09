Left Menu
Bayern star Kimmich ruled out until January 2021 after successful knee surgery

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmick will be sidelined until 2021 after successful surgery on his knee on Sunday.

09-11-2020
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmick (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmick will be sidelined until 2021 after successful surgery on his knee on Sunday. The 25-year-old needed to have an operation on his right lateral meniscus after being substituted in the 36th minute of the Bundesliga champions' 3-2 win over Dortmund on Saturday.

German international underwent successful surgery on his right lateral meniscus on Sunday evening. "The FC Bayern medical department expects the midfielder to be available again in January," read a statement from Bundesliga champions.

Hasan Salihamidzic, board member for sport at FC Bayern, said: "We're glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We'll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can." Prior to Kimmich's injury diagnosis, Bayern head coach Hansi Flick explained how vital the former Leipzig player is to his squad.

"He's an important player for us in this position. In addition to his mentality, he also has outstanding quality. [His absence] will be difficult, but we made it today against a good Dortmund team," Flick had said. (ANI)

