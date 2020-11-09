Left Menu
Development News Edition

Felt it was plumb, realised mistake once I reached boundary fence: Dhawan to Yuvraj

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that he thought he was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the delivery of Sandeep Sharma against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he realised that he should have opted for a review once he reached the boundary fence.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 12:44 IST
Felt it was plumb, realised mistake once I reached boundary fence: Dhawan to Yuvraj
Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan in action against SRH (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Monday said that he thought he was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the delivery of Sandeep Sharma against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he realised that he should have opted for a review once he reached the boundary fence. Dhawan had played a knock of 78 runs against SRH in Qualifier 2 of the IPL to allow Delhi Capitals (DC) to post a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

In the 19th over of the innings, Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion by Sandeep. The ball was a high full toss, Dhawan tried to reverse paddle but he ended up missing the ball. The replays showed that the impact was outside off stump and the umpire had given a wrong decision. However, Dhawan had not opted for a review and he decided to walk off the field.

Once the innings of Delhi ended, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh had joked that it looked like Dhawan forgot about taking the review. "Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off Natarajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai Zany face how bout Drs bro? as usual must have forgotten Face with tears of joy game on #DCvSRH," Yuvraj tweeted.

To this, Dhawan replied: "Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya." Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as DC defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the IPL. The side will now take on Mumbai Indians in the finals on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.

This is the first time that Delhi has progressed to the finals of the IPL. DC defeated SRH by 17 runs. Earlier, Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as DC posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old Dalit girl has allegedly hanged herself here, police said on Monday, with family members claiming that she was upset with a neighbour who used to stalk her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, SHO of Mahobkanth, Dines...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over Rs 11 crore. The recovery proceedings were initiated agai...

UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Britain said on Monday it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.The United Kingdom left the European Union in J...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020