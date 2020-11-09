James Vince tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
England batsman James Vince has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs is now in doubt.

England batsman James Vince (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Vince is currently asymptomatic and he will imminently undergo a second test. But the England batsman is legally obliged to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The England batsman was set to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL playoffs, slated to begin on November 14. He scored 155 runs in five innings before the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Multan Sultans are now looking at Joe Denly as a possible replacement for Vince.

Vince has also signed up for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL), but, his participation in that tournament is not under a cloud as the start date is still one month away. Earlier, Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah also tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he pulled out from the upcoming PSL. (ANI)

