Soccer-Celta sack coach Oscar after poor start to season

Celta Vigo have sacked head coach Oscar Garcia following their disappointing start to the 2020-21 campaign, the Spanish La Liga side said in a statement on Monday https://rccelta.es/equipo/actualidad/oscar-garcia-no-continuara-como-entrenador-del-rc-celta. Celta have one win from nine matches this season and drew 1-1 against promoted Elche last time out to sit 17th in the standings with seven points.

"Oscar Garcia and his coaching staff will no longer be coach RC Celta," the club said. Former Barcelona player Oscar, 47, was appointed in November last year after Fran Escriba was sacked and he helped the club retain their place in the top flight with a 17th-placed finish.

"The club conveys its sincere gratitude, both to the Catalan coach and to his team, for the work, professionalism and effort they've shown throughout their time at Celta," the club added.