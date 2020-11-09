Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Kohli granted paternity leave, to return home after Adelaide test

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:38 IST
Cricket-India's Kohli granted paternity leave, to return home after Adelaide test

India captain Virat Kohli has been granted a paternity leave and will return from the team's tour of Australia after the opening test in Adelaide, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

"The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first test against Australia in Adelaide," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India will leave for Australia late this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-test series.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Drugmakers and research centers around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well underway.The following is what we know about the race ...

WB created nearly 31 cr mandays so far this fiscal: Minister

Bengal has so far created nearly 31 crore mandays this fiscal under the MGNREGA scheme, and the feat was achieved amid the pandemic, as the government made sure that workers who returned during the lockdown were included in the programme, a...

Mirraw to Pep-up your Festivities with Vibrant Ethnic Wear

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 9 ANINewsVoir The festive season has commenced but is it really a celebration without cultural intricacies, especially the ethnic attire, sarees and suits Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for ethnic wear, is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020