Golf-European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

The event will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Dec. 2-5. It will form a December Dubai double-header with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will be played on the neighbouring Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Dec. 10-13.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:22 IST
The European Tour expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates on Monday by unveiling a new tournament, the Golf in Dubai Championship, set to be played in the penultimate week of the 2020 season. The event will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from Dec. 2-5.

The announcement of the new tournament in Dubai completes the Tour's revamped 2020 schedule which now features 38 tournaments, including 15 tournaments added since the restart in July after the COVID-19 shutdown.

"It has undoubtedly been a very different and complex challenge to completely reimagine our 2020 schedule since March, but our team has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, demonstrating creativity and agility," Keith Pelley, the European Tour's chief executive, said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/news/articles/detail/golf-in-dubai-championship-presented-by-dp-world-completes-revamped-2020-europea. "The Golf in Dubai Championship is the final piece in this jigsaw and continues our policy of playing in geographical clusters."

With a prize fund of $1.2 million, the Golf in Dubai Championship will be played in the same week as the final leg of the three-event swing in South Africa, which takes place from Dec. 3-6 at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

