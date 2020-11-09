Left Menu
Long may it continue: Andrew Robertson on Liverpool securing 'great results'

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson is delighted with how the team has performed so far in the 2020-2021 season and wants his side to keep that momentum going.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:17 IST
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson is delighted with how the team has performed so far in the 2020-21 season and wants his side to keep that momentum going. Liverpool currently hold the third spot on the Premier League table with 17 points, only behind second-placed Tottenham and Leicester City. In the Champions League, the club has played three matches and won all of them.

On Sunday, Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League. "We are always hungry for more. As footballers, we are always a bit greedy for a little bit more. But look, we have to be happy. I think when we started getting some injuries and lost a couple of players with COVID-19 and stuff, everyone expected the wheels to fall off," the club's official website quoted Robertson as saying.

"But we've managed to steady the ship a little bit and pick up some great results, especially in Europe. In the Premier League, we've maybe not been at our best at times but we've picked up results and that's why we are near the top of the league. So, long may that continue and long may we keep building our confidence and building our performances," he added. Liverpool will now take on Leicester City on November 21. (ANI)

