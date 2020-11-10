Soccer-Bale fit for Wales internationals

Wales forward Gareth Bale is fit for their international games against the United States, Ireland and Finland after shaking off an ankle injury, assistant manager Robert Page said. Bale, who missed Wales' October internationals due to a knee injury, was pictured with an icepack on his right ankle after being substituted during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

But Page, who will take charge of the team for the three fixtures in the absence of head coach Ryan Giggs said Aaron Ramsey and Ben Cabango remain Wales' only absentees. Juventus midfielder Ramsey withdrew from the squad due to a thigh injury, while Swansea defender Cabango pulled out due to a hamstring issue.

"I knew about Aaron early doors," Page said. "I was watching it unfold and saw he went off with an injury. "We got the results of the scan and obviously it wasn't good news. Then you wait for the weekend and hear the news about Ben. But we have met up and thankfully everybody else has come through unscathed. That's the good news."

Wales host the United States on Thursday in a friendly before Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland.