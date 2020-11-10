Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bale fit for Wales internationals

Bale, who missed Wales' October internationals due to a knee injury, was pictured with an icepack on his right ankle after being substituted during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. But Page, who will take charge of the team for the three fixtures in the absence of head coach Ryan Giggs said Aaron Ramsey and Ben Cabango remain Wales' only absentees.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 02:41 IST
Soccer-Bale fit for Wales internationals

Wales forward Gareth Bale is fit for their international games against the United States, Ireland and Finland after shaking off an ankle injury, assistant manager Robert Page said. Bale, who missed Wales' October internationals due to a knee injury, was pictured with an icepack on his right ankle after being substituted during Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

But Page, who will take charge of the team for the three fixtures in the absence of head coach Ryan Giggs said Aaron Ramsey and Ben Cabango remain Wales' only absentees. Juventus midfielder Ramsey withdrew from the squad due to a thigh injury, while Swansea defender Cabango pulled out due to a hamstring issue.

"I knew about Aaron early doors," Page said. "I was watching it unfold and saw he went off with an injury. "We got the results of the scan and obviously it wasn't good news. Then you wait for the weekend and hear the news about Ben. But we have met up and thankfully everybody else has come through unscathed. That's the good news."

Wales host the United States on Thursday in a friendly before Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Cantlay at top of his game as he heads into Masters

Nineteen months since he put the golf world on notice with a near-record third-round performance, American Patrick Cantlay is ready to make his presence felt at Augusta. Languishing near the back of the pack at two-over par through two roun...

Golf-Former winner Garcia out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test

Former champion Sergio Garcia pulled out of this weeks Masters tournament on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.Garcia said he began experiencing a sore throat and a cough on Saturday while he was driving back from the Houston Open,...

GRAPHIC-Tracking the vaccine race

The race to create vaccines against the novel coronavirus is entering a critical stretch, with several candidates that were first out of the gate beginning to release late-stage trial data. Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE said on Mon...

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show from vote boycotted by opposition

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020