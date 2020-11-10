BCCI invites application for post of three national selectors

Left Menu
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of three national selectors which are vacant after the end of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjape's terms. The three new selectors will be part of the panel led by Sunil Joshi. The other selector is Harvinder Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of three national selectors which are vacant after the end of Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi, and Jatin Paranjape's terms. The three new selectors will be part of the panel led by Sunil Joshi. The other selector is Harvinder Singh. Joshi and Harvinder were appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee that was led by Madan Lal. The duo had replaced MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda in the panel in March.

The criteria for the new selectors need them to have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games. The person also needs to have retired from the game five year previously. The age limit is 60 years. The last date for submission of the application is November 15.

The trio of Sarandeep, Devang, and Jatin selected the Indian squad for the Australia series. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings. The last time India toured Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side managed to win their first Test series Down Under.

India skipper Virat Kohli will only play the first Test match as he will return to India for the birth of his child after that. Rohit Sharma is also set to join the team for the Test series after skipping the ODIs and T20Is. The Indian team will leave for Australia from Dubai on November 11 and the opening ODI is set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. (ANI)

