Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gokulam Kerala FC kick off pre-season training in Kozhikode with help of AIFF SOPs

With the latest edition of the I-League set to begin on January 9, 2021, Gokulam Kerala FC kickstarted their pre-season amidst a highly-controlled COVID-safety environment in Kozhikode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:18 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC kick off pre-season training in Kozhikode with help of AIFF SOPs
Gokulam Kerala FC players at pre-season training (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

With the latest edition of the I-League set to begin on January 9, 2021, Gokulam Kerala FC kickstarted their pre-season amidst a highly-controlled COVID-safety environment in Kozhikode. The club from the southern state has resumed training activities after the state-wide COVID-19 lockdown ended on October 31, 2020 while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been put in place by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for its tournaments.

"The protocols and guidelines issued by the AIFF for resuming team training will be strictly followed. As we enter into a neo-normal era, it will be challenging for both the players and the coaching staff," Gokulam Kerala FC CEO Dr B Ashok Kumar said in an AIFF release. "With all the precautionary measures in place, we are confident of conducting the training sessions without any hassles," he added.

Dr Ashok Kumar further went on to explain that the club had arranged to bring all its players to Kozhikode in batches and kept them under a strict quarantine at the residential facility, which was sanitised prior to all the arrivals. The EMS Stadium and its offices were further sanitised before the pre-season training activities began. Along with these, the club has also made sure to keep in line with the SOPs provided by the AIFF and has put in place measures like regular temperature checks, placement of sanitisers at key areas, sanitisation and seat-markings (keeping social distancing in mind) of the team buses, and many more.

Gokulam's newly appointed head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese from Italy had also flown down from his residence in Armenia last week. Although he is currently completing his own quarantine period, he has been in touch with things, coordinating everything with the team's physical trainer Djair Miranda Garcia. "The boys have hit the ground running because we had continued our training during the lockdown via video conferencing. What's important for me is that we all keep working together, be it with or without the ball. This builds the understanding between the teammates," Annese said.

"The morale is quite high. We have started off with some very heavy sessions, and it was like a dream to get back on the ground and play football," he added. While there are a number of restrictions in place due to the COVID-safety protocols, Annese feels that following these protocols during the pre-season training will help the players get in the correct mental state for the main I-League.

"Following the protocols in our training camp has also been very helpful because now we are getting a feel of the things for the real tournament as well. So once the league starts, we will not have any problems," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wales scraps next year's school exams because of COVID - BBC

Wales has cancelled all school exams next summer, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams, with all grades instead based on classroom assessments.The COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was impossible to gua...

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally

There were just over 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the countrys highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease, with new infections at record levels for the sixth consecutive day...

Western Union offers New Digital Customers e-vouchers in celebration of Diwali

Customers sending money abroad for the first time via WesternUnion.com will receive a Flipkart e-voucher worth INR 1,000 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India To celebrate Diwali, Western Union is rewarding first-time customers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020