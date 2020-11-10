Dortmund teen Bellingham called up by England for first time
The 17-year-old Bellingham was promoted on Tuesday from the England Under-21s after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse withdrew from Gareth Southgate's group because of injuries. Bellingham moved to Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham in the summer transfer window and he has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga. England hosts Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travels to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time. The 17-year-old Bellingham was promoted on Tuesday from the England Under-21s after Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse withdrew from Gareth Southgate's group because of injuries.
Bellingham moved to Dortmund from English second-division side Birmingham in the summer transfer window and he has already made six appearances in the Bundesliga. England hosts Ireland in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and travels to Belgium for a Nations League game on Sunday. There is uncertainty around the location of a home game on Nov. 18 against Iceland due to coronavirus-related travel issues.
