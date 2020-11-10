Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL FINAL: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bat against MI

Four-time defending champions MI entered the final with 18 points from nine wins, while the Capitals made the grade with eight victories and 16 points. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje..

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:16 IST
IPL FINAL: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bat against MI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals are fielding an unchanged side while MI replaced Rahul Chahar with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

"Putting a good total on the board in the final will be a great thing. It has worked well for us," said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. MI captain Rohit Sharma, playing his 200th IPL game, said he didn't mind losing the toss as he was "confused" but expected the strip to be a good one.

MI are chasing a fifth IPL title, while the Capitals are eying their first silverware in the lucrative event, the 13th season of which started on September 19 under strict social distancing regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Four-time defending champions MI entered the final with 18 points from nine wins, while the Capitals made the grade with eight victories and 16 points.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MLAs' move to pull down Nath govt vindicated: Chouhan

After securing the numbers in assembly bypolls for a stable government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the outcome proves voters supported the decision taken by Congress MLAs to pull down the previous Ka...

COVID-19: Surat sees 183 cases, 1 death; 208 recover

Surat reported183 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 37,734, while the toll increased to reach 1,031, an official said. He said 208 people were discharged during the day, comprising 165 from city limits and 43 from rur...

U.S. Supreme Court justices engage in arguments over Obamacare law's fate

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a challenge by Republican-governed states backed by President Donald Trumps administration aiming to invalidate the Obamacare healthcare law. President-elect...

Russian peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal

Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, and froze territorial gains by Azerbaijan.The agreement ended military action and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020