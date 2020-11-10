IPL FINAL: Delhi Capitals win toss, to bat against MI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals are fielding an unchanged side while MI replaced Rahul Chahar with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

"Putting a good total on the board in the final will be a great thing. It has worked well for us," said DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. MI captain Rohit Sharma, playing his 200th IPL game, said he didn't mind losing the toss as he was "confused" but expected the strip to be a good one.

MI are chasing a fifth IPL title, while the Capitals are eying their first silverware in the lucrative event, the 13th season of which started on September 19 under strict social distancing regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Four-time defending champions MI entered the final with 18 points from nine wins, while the Capitals made the grade with eight victories and 16 points.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje..