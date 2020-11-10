Left Menu
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Final

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:20 IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Final of the Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Both the teams have finished in the top two after the conclusion of the league-stage and they will lock horns to lift the trophy in Dubai.

On one end, we have the seasoned campaigners and four-time IPL champions led by Rohit Sharma. On the other end, we have the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals, who have made it to their first-ever IPL final. This will be the fourth time that these two sides are facing each other this season and Mumbai Indians have won all the three previous clashes.

Delhi Capitals have fielded an unchanged XI while Mumbai Indians have made a change. For Mumbai, Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar. Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

