Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Iyer plays captain's knock as DC set MI 157-run target in final

A magnificent half-century by Rishabh Pant and a gutsy fifty by skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians in the finals of Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:31 IST
IPL 13: Iyer plays captain's knock as DC set MI 157-run target in final
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A magnificent half-century by Rishabh Pant and a gutsy fifty by skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians in the finals of Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Pant smashed 56 runs off 38 balls while Iyer scored 65 as Delhi rebuilt the innings. However, the Capitals lost quick wickets again in the death overs which restricted the Iyer-led side to 156 runs.

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Marcus Stoinis went back in the dugout for a golden duck on the very first ball courtesy of a stunning delivery from Trent Boult. In his next over, Boult struck again and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Delhi reeled at 16/2. Shikhar Dhawan looked in great touch but his stint at crease soon came to an end as Jayant Yadav cleaned up the left-handed batsman in the fourth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then rebuilt the Capitals' innings as the side scored 75/3 halfway through the mark. Pant provided some momentum as he whacked Krunal Pandya for two sixes in the tenth over as the duo brought up their 50-run partnership. Pant and Iyer continued their fine form and brought up the 100-run mark in 14th over. The left-handed batsman smashed his 12th half-century in IPL and also his first this season before Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed him in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, skipper Iyer brought up 500 runs and smashed his third half-century in this year's IPL. The right-handed batsman whacked two fours in Jasprit Bumrah's third over as Delhi looked set after witnessing a disastrous start. Shimron Hetmyer looked in great touch but departed early as Boult picked his third of the day. In the end, Delhi Capitals scored 156 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 156/7 [Rishabh Pant 56(38), Shreyas Iyer 65(50), Trent Boult 3-20 Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-29] (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia and IMF staff conclude Seventh Review of EFF arrangement

An International Monetary Fund IMF staff team led by Mercedes Vera Martin conducted virtual discussions from October 5 to November 9, 2020, on the Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility EFF arrangement.At the conclusion of the miss...

Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory the ghost of an alternative message congratulatin...

Rugby-New Zealand-born wing Lowe to make Ireland debut

New Zealand-born wing James Lowe will make his much anticipated Ireland debut in Fridays Autumn Nations Cup opener against Wales as Andy Farrells men look to bounce back from a disappointing end to the Six Nations.Former Maori All Black Low...

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check peoples oxygen saturation level, and those with a level below 94 per cent are to undergo compu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020