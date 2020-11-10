IPL 13: Iyer plays captain's knock as DC set MI 157-run target in final

A magnificent half-century by Rishabh Pant and a gutsy fifty by skipper Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians in the finals of Indian Premier League here at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Pant smashed 56 runs off 38 balls while Iyer scored 65 as Delhi rebuilt the innings. However, the Capitals lost quick wickets again in the death overs which restricted the Iyer-led side to 156 runs.

After opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Marcus Stoinis went back in the dugout for a golden duck on the very first ball courtesy of a stunning delivery from Trent Boult. In his next over, Boult struck again and dismissed Ajinkya Rahane as Delhi reeled at 16/2. Shikhar Dhawan looked in great touch but his stint at crease soon came to an end as Jayant Yadav cleaned up the left-handed batsman in the fourth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then rebuilt the Capitals' innings as the side scored 75/3 halfway through the mark. Pant provided some momentum as he whacked Krunal Pandya for two sixes in the tenth over as the duo brought up their 50-run partnership. Pant and Iyer continued their fine form and brought up the 100-run mark in 14th over. The left-handed batsman smashed his 12th half-century in IPL and also his first this season before Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed him in the 15th over.

Meanwhile, skipper Iyer brought up 500 runs and smashed his third half-century in this year's IPL. The right-handed batsman whacked two fours in Jasprit Bumrah's third over as Delhi looked set after witnessing a disastrous start. Shimron Hetmyer looked in great touch but departed early as Boult picked his third of the day. In the end, Delhi Capitals scored 156 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 156/7 [Rishabh Pant 56(38), Shreyas Iyer 65(50), Trent Boult 3-20 Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-29] (ANI)