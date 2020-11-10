Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave

The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women's artistic gymnastics. Ruedi Hediger, the federation's director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month.

PTI | Bern | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:06 IST
Amid bullying claims, Swiss gymnastics director to leave
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The long-time director of the Swiss gymnastics federation will leave his post as inquiries continue into an alleged bullying culture, the organization said Tuesday. The federation has been in turmoil since former rhythmic gymnasts said in June they were physically and verbally intimidated by coaches. Two coaches were fired, a team manager was suspended and more claims followed in women's artistic gymnastics.

Ruedi Hediger, the federation's director since 2008, has apologized and will leave his job next month. "I regret that under my supervision there were mistakes and that the gymnasts have suffered from them," Hediger said in a statement from the federation. "I'm sincerely sorry." Amid similar allegations at elite level, including in the United States and Britain, the International Gymnastics Federation held an online conference on safe sport last month to help counter what it called "the old, authoritative coaching methods of the past."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson speaks to Biden, discusses COVID-19 and climate change

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.Johnson has predicted close ties with the United Sta...

Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

Israels parliament on Tuesday approved a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favour and 14 opposed.The Middle East countries signed a joint communique on Oct. 18 to formalise their nas...

Unhappy Canada PM Trudeau urges provinces to do more to fight coronavirus

A visibly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping the country.We are seeing record spikes this morning...

Mumbai: BMC mulls theatre tax hike of several hundred per cent

Mumbais civic body has proposed a hike in theatre tax for multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres as well as music shows and entertainment programmes. The proposal is to increase it to Rs 1000 per show from existing Rs 66 for super deluxe multi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020