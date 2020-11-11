Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rohit should be India's T20 captain after IPL success, say former cricketers

Because there's nothing more Rohit Sharma can do." Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, said Rohit was a significantly better captain than Kohli in these formats. "Why can't you have split captaincy?

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:40 IST
Cricket-Rohit should be India's T20 captain after IPL success, say former cricketers

India should embrace split-captaincy and put Rohit Sharma in charge of their T20 squad, several former cricketers said after the opener led Mumbai Indians to a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Virat Kohli leads India across formats, while Rohit usually deputises for him in limited-overs cricket.

Rohit topscored with a fluent 68 as Mumbai crushed Delhi Capitals in the final to cement their position as the IPL's most successful team. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win an IPL title in 13 seasons, were eliminated in the playoffs.

"If Rohit Sharma doesn't become India captain, it's their loss, not Rohit's," former test opener Gautam Gambhir told the ESPNcricinfo website. "Rohit has won five IPL titles, he is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament.

"It would be a shame if he is not made the white-ball captain after this. Because there's nothing more Rohit Sharma can do." Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, said Rohit was a significantly better captain than Kohli in these formats.

"Why can't you have split captaincy? It's not a bad idea." "I'm not suggesting Kohli is a terribly bad captain but both got the same platform and you can judge who's better. For me, Rohit Sharma stands out as leader."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan felt delegating T20 captaincy to Rohit would help reduce Kohli's workload. "I honestly believe that the Indian team will be better off in Twenty20 cricket being led by Rohit Sharma," Vaughan told Cricbuzz website, citing split-captaincy examples in England and Australia.

"Virat Kohli is superhuman. Giving away one aspect of his captaincy will free him up to be the 50-overs leader and the test match leader." Former India opener Virender Sehwag also described Rohit as "the best captain in the format" on Twitter.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Govt needs to define COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has ...

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

Plasma jets may kill the novel coronavirus on surfaces such as metal, leather, and plastic in as a little as 30 seconds, according to a study which suggests that plasma could promise a significant breakthrough in the fight against the sprea...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to dip after vaccine news rally

The SP 500 was set to open lower on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefitted most from the pan...

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trumps most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020