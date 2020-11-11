Rugby-Wales team to face Ireland in Autumn Nations Cup

Rugby-Wales team to face Ireland in Autumn Nations CupReuters | Cardiff | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:56 IST
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Ireland in their Autumn Nations Cup clash in Dublin on Friday:
15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre.
Replacements: 16-Ellliot Dee, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Jake Ball, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Callum Sheedy, 23-George North. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
