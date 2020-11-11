Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Ferrari boss Binotto to stay in Italy for Turkish GP

Ferrari are struggling and heading for their worst season in 40 years, without a win and sixth overall in the constructors' standings with four races remaining. "Mattia has always approached his role in an innovative way, trying to think outside the box," said sporting director Laurent Mekies on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:51 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari boss Binotto to stay in Italy for Turkish GP

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto will be absent from this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix as he focuses on improving the team from headquarters at Maranello. Ferrari are struggling and heading for their worst season in 40 years, without a win and sixth overall in the constructors' standings with four races remaining.

"Mattia has always approached his role in an innovative way, trying to think outside the box," said sporting director Laurent Mekies on Wednesday. "He has come up with a method of working that gives the flexibility to manage the priorities in the most efficient way possible."

The cars are staying largely the same next year before major change in 2022 but Ferrari are chasing more engine performance after falling further behind Mercedes, who have won the last seven championships. "You need always to balance your tasks at the racetrack and at the factory," Binotto said after the previous race at Italy's Imola circuit, held behind closed doors like most races this year.

"I think I will not follow all the races... I am already considering eventually skipping some of the racing in the last part of the season starting from Turkey."

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MDA govt defeats no-confidence motion

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance MDA led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote. Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence mo...

In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab dares Thackeray

Back in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a fake case. Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me...

Fears of COVID-19 resurgence spread to East Coast as grim U.S. records mount

As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths surge across the United States, more signs emerged that a second wave could engulf areas of the Northeast, which managed to bring the pandemic under control after being battered last sprin...

Roche chairman favours requiring COVID-19 shots -Handelszeitung

Swiss drugmaker Roches chairman, Christoph Franz, favours requiring people to get a vaccination against COVID-19 when one is available and proven safe and effective, newspaper Handelszeitung reported on Wednesday, citing an interview. Franz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020