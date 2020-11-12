Left Menu
Soccer-Substitutes Wind, Bah score on debut as Denmark sink Sweden

Apart from a 2018 game against Slovakia when they fielded an amateur team due to a dispute, it was the first time Denmark had started four debutants since their former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was among a quartet capped for the first time against Greece in 1987. Sweden host Croatia in Stockholm in the Nations League on Saturday and Denmark switch from Brondby Stadium to Parken where they take on Iceland in the same competition on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 02:09 IST
Soccer-Substitutes Wind, Bah score on debut as Denmark sink Sweden

Debutants Jonas Wind and Alexander Bah came off the bench to score as Denmark beat Sweden 2-0 in a friendly in Copenhagen on Wednesday with both sides fielding weakened teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several players were missing due to quarantine rules and neither coach attended the game. Sweden's Janne Andersson tested positive for the virus while Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand remained isolated in his hotel along with nine players after being in contact with an infected person.

The best chance of a pedestrian first half fell to Denmark's Kasper Dolberg, who stole in front of his marker in the 37th minute to connect with Christian Eriksen's cross but headed the ball just wide. Dolberg was replaced at halftime by Wind, and the 21-year-old wasted a good chance before netting on the hour mark when he popped up at the far post to steer home Mathias Joergensen's deft flick from a corner.

With the Swedes struggling to create any decent chances, Bah was on hand to make it two in the 74th minute, firing the ball home to end an incisive move in the Swedish penalty area.

Sweden host Croatia in Stockholm in the Nations League on Saturday and Denmark switch from Brondby Stadium to Parken where they take on Iceland in the same competition on Sunday.

