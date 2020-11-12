Left Menu
Rugby-League convert Vunivalu will have to wait for Wallabies debut - Rennie

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:36 IST
Rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu had his first training session with the Wallabies squad on Thursday but coach Dave Rennie said he was unlikely to make his debut in this year's Tri-Nations.

The Fiji-born winger will play for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby AU next year after scoring 86 tries in 111 matches over four seasons for National Rugby League (NRL) champions the Melbourne Storm. Rennie said the 24-year-old had played the 15-man game at high school but still needed some time to adjust to the code before he was ready for test rugby.

"We've brought him in to have a look at him. There's no plan to use him in the two tests against Argentina unless we have a rash of injuries," Rennie told reporters from the team training camp in the Hunter Valley. "A lot of his skills from league are easily transferable, he's good under the high ball, he's got a good kicking game and is very quick.

"He's obviously trying to get his head around the positional side of the game, which is a little bit different. We want to learn a bit about him and give him a little bit of clarity about what we want from him." After four straight matches against the All Blacks that delivered a win, a draw and two heavy losses, the Wallabies have a week off before they face Argentina in the first of two tests that will round out their Tri-Nations campaign.

Marika Koroibete, another Fiji-born winger who switched codes after playing for the Melbourne Storm, is likely to face the Pumas after an outstanding display in the 24-22 victory over the All Blacks in Brisbane last weekend. "I thought Marika was fantastic last week and he was regarded as the best player in Australia last year," Rennie added.

"So I was not surprised by that performance but it was pretty impressive."

