Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Hohns says Pucovski ready for Australia debut after mental struggles

Australia selector Trevor Hohns has backed Will Pucovski's fitness to make his test debut against India, with the batting talent passing "wellbeing" checks to be included in the squad on Thursday. Pucovski has been in red-hot form, scoring 495 runs in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria, but the 22-year-old has a history of mental health problems when on the cusp of international selection.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 08:36 IST
Cricket-Hohns says Pucovski ready for Australia debut after mental struggles

Australia selector Trevor Hohns has backed Will Pucovski's fitness to make his test debut against India, with the batting talent passing "wellbeing" checks to be included in the squad on Thursday.

Pucovski has been in red-hot form, scoring 495 runs in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria, but the 22-year-old has a history of mental health problems when on the cusp of international selection. The right-hander was widely tipped to be included in the test series against Pakistan last summer but ruled himself out of selection due to wellbeing problems.

He also withdrew himself from the test squad against Sri Lanka during the 2018/19 home summer and took a six-week break from cricket for his mental health. The much-anticipated four-test series against Virat Kohli's side pits top-ranked Australia against third-ranked India and would be a baptism of fire for any young debutant.

But Hohns said Pucovski was ready and expected him to be available from start to finish. "He's not just in good form, he's in great form, I think that's undeniable," Hohns told reporters in a video call.

"As far as Will goes, and the same with all players, we obviously check their health and wellbeing. "We do the necessary checks (and) Will's good to go, so we're hopeful that he'll be fine all the way through."

Pucovski was among five uncapped players named in a bumper 17-man squad for the series against India which starts Dec. 17 at Adelaide Oval. He is battling incumbent opener Joe Burns for a spot in Tim Paine's team.

Burns' successful opening partnership with David Warner helped Australia whitewash Pakistan and New Zealand during the last home summer, but the Queenslander has struggled for runs in recent Sheffield Shield matches. Burns and Pucovski were both selected in an Australian 'A' squad to play an Indian 'A' side in a three-day tour match at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval from Dec. 6 followed by another three-day warmup against India proper at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Dec. 11.

The pair will effectively be in a shootout, with Hohns saying performances in the 'A' games could decide who plays in the test series. "Of course it would be nice to have everybody in form right now but we still have those Australia A games to have a look at (players) prior to selection for the first test match," he said.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Classmates of slain Army officer send Diwali sweets for unit

Classmates of an Army officer killed while battling terrorists near the Line of Control LoC in Kashmirs Kupwara district in 2015, have sent 300 kg sweets to soldiers in his unit ahead of Diwali. Colonel Santosh Mahadik, the Commanding Offic...

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020