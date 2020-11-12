Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems

Liverpool's injury problems mounted with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training. England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear. “What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:19 IST
Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems

Liverpool's injury problems mounted with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training. England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. “No one was around him when the injury happened.” Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem. England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up for action thriller 'Ambulance'

Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct his action thriller, titled Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the ...

Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature Video Nasty. According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.The story is about three teens who rent a...

Bank of England's Bailey says vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for COVID-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials. Its obviousl...

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020