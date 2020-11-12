Gomez injury in England training adds to Liverpool problems
Liverpool's injury problems mounted with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training. England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear. “What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.PTI | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:19 IST
Liverpool's injury problems mounted with defender Joe Gomez leaving England duty with a knee injury sustained in training. England manager Gareth Southgate said the severity of the injury was still unclear.
“What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” Gomez said. “No one was around him when the injury happened.” Liverpool already has center back Virgil van Dijk out for a lengthy spell with a knee injury, Fabinho sidelined with a thigh injury and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a thigh problem. England plays Ireland on Thursday in a friendly ahead of Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virgil van Dijk
- Joe Gomez
- Gareth
- Gomez
- Trent Alexander-Arnold