Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Play resumes at Masters after early weather delay

Play at the Masters resumed after a nearly three-hour weather delay that will make it impossible to complete the first-round action at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday given the decreased November daylight.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 21:11 IST
Golf-Play resumes at Masters after early weather delay

Play at the Masters resumed after a nearly three-hour weather delay that will make it impossible to complete the first-round action at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday given the decreased November daylight. Play was suspended because of lightning and heavy rain only 25 minutes after the first groups teed off in golf's most eagerly anticipated annual gathering, which had already been postponed seven months because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tiger Woods was due to launch his Masters title defence at the par-four 10th hole at 10:55 a.m. (1555 GMT), three hours after his original start time, while tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau began at 10:33 a.m. on the back nine. The Masters is using threesomes and sending golfers off both the first and 10th holes over the first two rounds.

Among the notable players who will not complete their first rounds on Thursday are world number one Dustin Johnson, three-times champion Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, who needs a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors. Despite this being a Masters like no other, without paying spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several hundred members and their guests crowded the first tee as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial opening tee shots in near darkness.

Nicklaus and Player emerged from the clubhouse at 6:57 a.m., the exact minute of sunrise, and strode to the tee before daylight had even punctuated the gloom in a light drizzle, as a drone buzzed nearby to film the occasion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Instagram refreshes home screen design; adds Reels and Shop tab

Instagram on Thursday announced some major changes to the home screen design, giving it a much-needed refresh. Starting today, users will see a new Reels tab and a Shop tab on their home screen.Commenting on this development, Instagram said...

Amazon not shareholder, no say in company affairs: Future Retail tells Delhi HC

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd FRL Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was not its shareholder and has no say in its affairs and the interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre SIAC was of no valu...

Ex-Dy CM, minister, BJP MLA among 2,176 people tested positive for Covid

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana and BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday when the state reported 13 deaths due to the disease. The fatalities tol...

FACTBOX-Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield licence

One of the oil industrys biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italys Eni bought in 2011.Italian prosecutors allege that most of the paymen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020