Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Iceland granted travel exemption for Nations League clash vs England

"We are pleased to confirm that following discussions with the relevant authorities next Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Iceland will go ahead at Wembley Stadium," the FA said in a statement. The Department for Transport said a "temporary and extremely limited exemption" would be provided for players and support staff from Denmark and Iceland to ensure the fixture could be staged as planned.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:52 IST
Soccer-Iceland granted travel exemption for Nations League clash vs England

England's Nations League game against Iceland will take place at Wembley Stadium next week after the visitors were granted a travel exemption by the UK government, the soccer governing body said on Thursday.

Wednesday's game was initially in doubt due to the government's travel ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark, who are scheduled to face Iceland three days before the game against England. The restrictions relate to a new coronavirus strain that has spread to humans from mink in Denmark.

The FA earlier on Thursday requested the government to grant Iceland's players an exemption, saying strict protocols would be followed and the players would be housed in a bio-secure bubble. "We are pleased to confirm that following discussions with the relevant authorities next Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Iceland will go ahead at Wembley Stadium," the FA said in a statement.

The Department for Transport said a "temporary and extremely limited exemption" would be provided for players and support staff from Denmark and Iceland to ensure the fixture could be staged as planned. "The government has announced a limited exemption for a small number of Danish and Icelandic football players to travel from the UK to Copenhagen and back, without the need to self-isolate, to take part in upcoming international fixtures," the Department for Transport was quoted as saying by BBC.

British media reported that Albania and Germany were being considered as alternative venues for the fixture but the FA said it was in the best interests of the team to play at Wembley rather than in a different country following the same UEFA protocols.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi crown prince says no let up in fight against corruption

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday the Gulf Arab state would continue to take strong and painful action against corruption after recovering billions of riyals in settlements over the past three years.Prince Moha...

Mathura lawyers lift boycott of two district courts   DESK:REG#ORG:MATHURA# Boycott withdrawn: Rohit Va'

Lawyers boycotting the proceedings of Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajputs court and another court, on Thursday decided to resume their appearance before them. The Mathura Bar Association members, who have been shunning appearance before ...

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020