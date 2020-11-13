Soccer-Neymar to miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers
Paris St Germain striker Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week in Montevideo. "He improved but not enough so that he’ll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay.Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 10:34 IST
Paris St Germain striker Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay next week in Montevideo. The forward arrived in Brazil with a leg injury and although he was certain to miss Friday's game against Venezuela in Sao Paulo, the national team's doctors hoped he would recover in time for the second match in the double header next Tuesday.
"We were hopeful that he could play, that's why we brought him to Brazil," team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said late Thursday. "He improved but not enough so that he’ll be ready for the game on Tuesday against Uruguay. The backroom staff decided to release Neymar Junior."
It was not clear whether he would remain with the Brazil squad or return to Paris. Brazil won both their opening qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last month and are the only side in the 10-team South American section with a 100% record so far.
