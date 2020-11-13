England's tour of South Africa at risk unless CSA appoint interim board

England's upcoming tour of South Africa could be under threat of being completely called off unless Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Members' Council ratifies the interim board. "Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Members Council today announced that it will not be appointing the Interim Board," CSA had said in a statement on Thursday. According to ESPN Cricinfo, South Africa's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has since threatened to sanction CSA, which includes withdrawing recognition of them as the game's official governing body in the country, if they do not allow the interim board to proceed.

Expressing concerns, Judge Zak Yacoob, the chair of the interim board, said that if Members Council does not take a proper decision, it will "seriously" discourage England from touring. "I don't know what the thinking is in England but if the Members Council does not take a proper decision this evening, England will probably be seriously discouraged from coming," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Yacoob as saying.

England's white-ball tour of South Africa is slated to commence on November 27 when both teams will play the first T20I. Yacoob further stated: "We hope that CSA recognises that giving us the authority to work properly is a smaller disadvantage to them and to cricket than the minister withdrawing recognition. It would be sad if the minister has to proceed in terms of the legislation. That is going to be the fault of the Members Council and that is for the Members' Council to answer to."

The CSA, in its statement, had said that there was a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the proposed Interim Board. "Following various engagements and a meeting on Sunday, 8 November 2020 between the Members Council, the proposed Interim Board of CSA, Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and members of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, the Members Council have written to the Minister to raise material concerns about the proposed Interim Board. Matters include several unresolved issues; overstepping and disregarding agreed upon duties, responsibilities, and lines of accountability; and ultimately, a breakdown in the relationship between the Members Council and the propose Interim Board," CSA had said. (ANI)