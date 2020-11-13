Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday has been called off following positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, the French federation (FFR) said on Friday.

The FFR said in a statement that the outcome of the game, which it said cannot be rescheduled, would be decided by the Six Nations committee on Monday. Fiji, whose pre-tournament warm-up test against Portugal was also cancelled because three of their players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are due to play Italy on Nov. 21 while France face Scotland at Murrayfield the next day.

The Autumn Nations Cup was created to replace the November tests after the international schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the French players have tested negative for coronavirus, the FFR said.