Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Rose says Masters win is coming 'for sure, maybe'

"I know how to manage my way around here," he said. "I've done all the right things down the stretch here and don't have an arm in a jacket yet." "Maybe one arm, but that doesn't count. (Golf) doesn't owe you anything, right, but if it was to happen, I feel like there's some dues that have been paid maybe."

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 05:33 IST
Golf-Rose says Masters win is coming 'for sure, maybe'

After a number of near misses at the Masters, Justin Rose remained confident that he would eventually get a chance to slip his arms into a Green Jacket -- before the doubts started to creep in again.

"For sure," Rose said when asked whether he expects to wear the famed blazer sometime in the future before adding "maybe" - a sign that at the age of 40 it might be a bit presumptuous to make such a definitive call. The Englishman could hardly be blamed for his reaction considering the dramatic finales he has had to endure at Augusta, including a pair of runner-up finishes -- a playoff loss to Sergio Garcia in 2017 preceded by a four-shot deficit to Jordan Spieth in 2015.

And Rose is back in the mix this year, two shots from the second-round clubhouse lead after shooting 67 and 70 for seven-under-par 137. He was upbeat after three birdies in his final four holes, his mood further helped by the knowledge he would not be among the 48 players who will be up well before dawn to complete the round on Saturday morning.

Rose will appreciate the chance for a bit of extra rest after battling his body on Friday. "I felt a bit tight; my hips, my back wasn't feeling great today, so it was a bit of a grind," said the 2013 U.S. Open champion.

"I felt like I lost a bit of distance off the tee. But worked hard." Rose has had a poor year by his own standards, and by his estimation his game is only at about 60% of where he thinks it should be.

But Augusta National is a place where he knows what to do. "I know how to manage my way around here," he said.

"I've done all the right things down the stretch here and don't have an arm in a jacket yet." "Maybe one arm, but that doesn't count. (Golf) doesn't owe you anything, right, but if it was to happen, I feel like there's some dues that have been paid maybe."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Biden solidifies U.S. election win, Trump says 'time will tell' if he stays in power

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his election victory on Friday by winning the state of Georgia, and President Donald Trump said time will tell if another administration takes over soon, the closest he has come to acknowledging Bid...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases versus 8 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority reported on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported in...

Biden aide says no U.S.-wide COVID lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel

President-elect Joe Bidens top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging coronavirus as three U.S. West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel. The...

S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases, 166 were domestically transmi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020