Golf-DeChambeau's Masters hopes in tatters after lost ball

Bryson DeChambeau's hopes of adding a Green Jacket to his U.S. Open trophy were in tatters after he incurred a lost ball in unusual circumstances during the second round at the Masters on Friday.

Pre-tournament favourite DeChambeau was already a long way from the lead when he arrived at the par-four third (his 12th hole) at Augusta National. And a triple-bogey made his task all the harder, and left him with some work to do even to make the halfway cut.

DeChambeau lost his ball when he hooked it left of the third fairway, apparently into wet, muddy rough. Had spectators been on site chances are someone would have seen the ball land, but with just a couple of marshals in the vicinity it was not to be.

After failing to locate the ball within the allowed three minutes, he had no choice but to return to the tee for his third shot. DeChambeau was three over par for the round after 12 holes, and one over overall when played was halted for the day in fading light.

He was 10 strokes from the lead, and will probably need to pick up one or two shots over the final six holes on Saturday morning to have a chance of making the cut.

