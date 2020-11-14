Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 months after stoppage, Asian Champions League East resumes

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 14-11-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 09:44 IST
8 months after stoppage, Asian Champions League East resumes
There is the confidence that the protocols put in place in Qatar will ensure that all runs smoothly on and off the field. Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than eight months since the Asian Champions League was suspended due to the coronavirus, the eastern zone finally resumes on Sunday with teams from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand and China. But the tournament will be far from normal.

Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will not make the trip to host nation Qatar after failing to receive permission from the Malaysian government to leave the country which is in lockdown in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus. "While JDT is extremely disappointed in not being able to participate in Asia's flagship club competition, we respect the decision by the Malaysian government and understand that such safety measures need to be enforced due to the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic," Alistair Edwards, Johor's technical director, said in a statement.

There were concerns that Australian and Chinese representatives would also not travel to the biosecure hub of Qatar but 15 of the 16 teams from the east, the tournament is divided into two geographic zones until the final, will be aiming to get out of their groups and into the knockout stage. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is hoping that there will be no repeat of events in September when the western zone resumed and defending champion Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia was forced to withdraw from the tournament after 30 players and officials tested positive for COVID-19.

There is the confidence that the protocols put in place in Qatar will ensure that all runs smoothly on and off the field. "Our original concern was the health and safety of our players but I think the AFC has done a great job and it seems that everything in Qatar is safe," said Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend.

Australia has had only one ACL winner, Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014. But teams from Down Under, seeking to reach the Dec. 18 final to take on Persepolis of Iran, may have an advantage. Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory, as well as Sydney FC, have been able to rest since August as they prepare for the start of the new domestic season on Dec. 27.

Opposition from South Korea, Japan and China arrived in Qatar tired and depleted after having either just finished or about to finish gruelling domestic seasons. Perth's first opponents, Shanghai Shenhua, had 11 injuries in its final league Chinese Super League game earlier this week and could not fill its substitutes bench. On Wednesday, Guangzhou Evergrande lost its Chinese title to Jiangsu Suning.

"We put in a lot of hard work and effort to defend our championship and it is very regrettable that we could not do so," Guangzhou coach Fabio Cannavaro said. "Now we have to pick ourselves up and start thinking about Asia and we have no time to rest or feel sorry for ourselves." International commitments will also affect some teams. Beijing Guoan starts without Chinese Super League top scorer Cedric Bakambu as the striker has flown to Africa to help Congo qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations. Shanghai SIPG forward Marko Arnautovic is also in action for Austria while South Korea's Ulsan Horangi has four players in action for the national team in Europe who will then head to Qatar to participate in later group games.

While Chinese and South Korean teams have just finished their domestic seasons, Japan's J-League is just reaching its conclusion. Yokohama F.Marinos, Vissel Kobe and FC Tokyo will split their rosters in two in order to compete at opposite ends of the continent at the same time. It is far from ideal for any of the teams, but just finishing the tournament is the priority.

TRENDING

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Western Union says suspending U.S. transfers to Cuba

Western Union said on Friday it was suspending U.S. money transfers to Cuba in 10 days due to the Trump administrations latest sanction on the Communist-run island, in a blow to the many Cubans who rely on remittances from family abroad. It...

Johnson, Thomas part of 4-way share atop Masters leaderboard

A long day in the small window of daylight that comes with a Masters in November didnt settle anything except that Dustin Johnson is playing like the No. 1 player and Justin Thomas has finally figured out Augusta National. They were among f...

US pitches for free and open Indo-Pacific in ASEAN Summit

US National Security Advisor Robert OBrien has pitched for a free and open Indo-Pacific, a strategic region that has witnessed renewed global focus in view of Chinas expansionist behaviour. Addressing the US-ASEAN virtual summit on Friday, ...

MLS plans to start 2021 season on time, play full schedule

Major League Soccer intends to open its 2021 season as planned in early March but will remain nimble because of the coronavirus. The league plans to play an entire regular season while working around the international calendar, which was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020