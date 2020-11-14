Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India's four-test series in Australia beginning next month.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 12:51 IST
Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests
The BCCI last week said it would take a late call on Saha's availability for the tour which begins with the first of six short-form internationals on Nov. 27 in Sydney. Image Credit: ANI

Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India's four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates.

The BCCI last week said it would take a late call on Saha's availability for the tour which begins with the first of six short-form internationals on Nov. 27 in Sydney. "I think people don't know how the BCCI works," Ganguly told The Week magazine, dismissing criticism of the board's handling of player injuries.

"The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues." "Wriddhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for tests. He is not part of the shorter formats."

Rishabh Pant is the other wicket-keeper in India's Test squad. The confusion was also rife on Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury which the opener had sustained during the IPL.

Rohit was initially considered unfit for the Australia tour, but continued to play, leading the Mumbai Indians to their record fifth IPL title in Dubai. He was subsequently brought back to the test squad.

"Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit)," Ganguly said. "That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s Down Under. He has been added to the test squad."

The four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night match at Adelaide from Dec. 17. India captain Virat Kohli will miss the last three tests and return home to attend the birth of his first child.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal greet people on Diwali

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday greeted Delhiites on Diwali, with the AAP supremo inviting people to participate through live telecast in a Lakshmi Pujan to be attended by him at Akshardham Temple in t...

Film sets hierarchical, OTT platforms provide sense of equality: Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan says unlike films, the digital streaming platforms provide artistes with an egalitarian environment where everyone is treated as an equal. Khan was one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to enter the digital medium ...

With historic win in Georgia, Biden's projected electoral college vote tally matches Trump's in 2016

President-elect Joe Biden has wrested Georgia and President Donald Trump has retained North Carolina, major US media outlets have projected, bringing the closely-fought and bitter 2020 presidential race to a close. Trump, who has not yet co...

Cricket-India get Saha boost, Ganguly says stumper to be fit for Australia tests

Indian cricket board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for Indias four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020