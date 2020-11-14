Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

I want this trophy as much as anyone here. "I'm really hoping I can end the season in the best possible way and the success I had previously here in the past 10 years helps me feel more comfortable and confident about myself." Second-ranked Nadal, who meets Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday, is hoping to clinch his first ATP Finals title on the hard courts of London's O2 Arena. "I don't know how close I am to the perfect preparation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 14:04 IST
Tennis-Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown
The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Novak Djokovic said sealing the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking had eased some of the pressure on him as he heads into the ATP Finals and will look to end his season on a high. The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday.

"Coming into the tournament knowing I already clinched the year-end number one releases some of the pressure, but at the same time it doesn't change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I'm here," Djokovic told reporters. "I really want to win every single match that I get to play and try to get my hands on the trophy... I want this trophy as much as anyone here.

"I'm really hoping I can end the season in the best possible way and the success I had previously here in the past 10 years helps me feel more comfortable and confident about myself." Second-ranked Nadal, who meets Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday, is hoping to clinch his first ATP Finals title on the hard courts of London's O2 Arena.

"I don't know how close I am too perfect preparation. I tried to fight hard in every match in Bercy," Nadal said on Friday of his semi-final run at last week's Paris Masters. "That put me in a position that I already played four matches on this surface and hopefully that can help me here, but there remain two days for me to practise.

"I hope to be ready to accept the challenge to play against such difficult opponents like Rublev."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CSA's administrative mess throws England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africas CSA refusal to recognise the interim board appointed to run the affairs of the embattled organisation has thrown in jeopardy Englands upcoming white-ball tour of the country. On Thursday, the CSAs Members Council decid...

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesnt have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few day...

Ukraine posts record jump in daily new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 12,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said on Saturday, up from 11,787 reported on Nov. 13.Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 52...

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020