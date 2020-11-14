Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Lecuona to miss Valencia race after testing positive for COVID-19

KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19 on his arrival in Spain from Andorra, his team said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 14:44 IST
Motorcycling-Lecuona to miss Valencia race after testing positive for COVID-19

KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19 on his arrival in Spain from Andorra, his team said on Saturday. Lecuona missed last weekend's European Grand Prix at the same circuit after having to quarantine for 10 days because his brother, with whom he lives in Andorra, had tested positive.

Andorran authorities cleared him to travel to Valencia after he tested negative on Wednesday, but the 20-year-old returned a positive test on Saturday morning. KTM Tech3 said Lecuona was not showing any symptoms.

"We have sad news today. Although Iker has been tested negative three times, the last test he took this morning at the entrance of the circuit showed positive," team manager Herve Poncharal said in a statement. "Therefore, he won't be able to enter the circuit and participate at the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana.

"He will be tested furthermore in order to understand if ever he can fly to Portugal to participate at the last Grand Prix of the season in Portimao." Lecuona is 17th in the standings with 27 points. He is the second MotoGP rider after Italian Valentino Rossi to miss a race this season due to the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greece tightens COVID-19 lockdown, shuts primary schools

Greek authorities announced on Saturday the closure of nurseries and primary schools until the end of November, tightening a nationwide lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Greece has fared better than many other European countries in ...

UP: 34 undertrial prisoners test COVID-19 positive in Mahoba jail

As many as 34 undertrial prisoners lodged in the Mahoba jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SaturdayMahobas Chief Medical Officer Dr Manoj Kumar Sinha said two barracks of the jail have been transformed into Lev...

This year lights, statues of deities were made in India due to COVID-19: Aidtyanath

Promoting locally made products, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that due to coronavirus this year lights and statues of GauriGanesh didnt come from China, and everything was made in the country by potters and ...

Motor racing-Rain turns final Turkish GP practice into driving on ice

Rain on a slippery track turned Saturdays final practice for the Turkish Grand Prix into the equivalent of driving on an ice rink with cars sliding and spinning and lap times completely meaningless.The extremely challenging conditions, with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020