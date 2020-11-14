Croatia player tests positive before Sweden game
The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus. Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatia's friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test. Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19..PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 16:48 IST
The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus. It says Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game.
The 27-year-old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan. Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatia's friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test.
Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19..
- READ MORE ON:
- Marcelo Brozovic
- Domagoj Vida
- Swedish
- Brozovic
- Croatian
- Carl Starfelt
ALSO READ
Swedish PM warns pandemic situation "very serious" as new local restrictions announced
Swedish PM warns pandemic respite over as deaths start rising
Swedish police put forces on national alert over security situation
Swedish government to extend measures for companies hit by COVID-19 - reports
Swedish PM self-isolating after contact met with Covid-19 case