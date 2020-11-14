Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Morbidelli clinches pole at Valencia Grand Prix

Fingers crossed and I hope to keep pushing," Nakagami said. Championship leader Joan Mir, who will clinch the title with a podium finish, will start from 12th, one spot behind contender Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 21:53 IST
Motorcycling-Morbidelli clinches pole at Valencia Grand Prix

Italian Franco Morbidelli clinched his second pole position of the season for Petronas Yamaha at the Valencia Grand Prix on Saturday.

Morbidelli posted a fastest lap time of one minute 30.191 seconds and will start from the front of the grid, ahead of Jack Miller of Pramac Racing. "I feel good. We need to see the conditions tomorrow but I feel good. Today was pretty tough but I was able to take risks at the right moments to get the pole, which is great," said Morbidelli, who is fifth in the World Championship standings.

Honda's Takaaki Nakagami will begin Sunday's race from third on the grid, his third successive front row start. "Another front row start is really important for tomorrow. Fingers crossed and I hope to keep pushing," Nakagami said.

Championship leader Joan Mir, who will clinch the title with a podium finish, will start from 12th, one spot behind contender Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha. Mir's Suzuki team mate Alex Rins' title aspirations were dealt a blow as he failed to make it into the second qualifying session.

Seven-times premier class champion Valentino Rossi of Monster Yamaha who was cleared to race this weekend after a COVID-19 scare, will start from 16th on the grid.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Towering visionary' who laid country's foundation: Cong pays tributes to Nehru

Several Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying Indias first prime minister was a towering visionary who laid the foundation of the country with val...

TN reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases,2,494 recoveries Eds: Adds Minister's statement

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,912 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, pushing the cumulative tally of infections to over 7.56 lakh and total fatalities to 11,466. The active cases stood at 17,154, even as discharges outnumbered new cas...

Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America as mudslide buries 10 in Guatemala

As Tropical Storm Iota barrels toward Central America, eight people were killed or reported missing in a landslide in Guatemala, authorities said on Saturday, in the latest disaster triggered by this years unprecedented hurricane season.Iot...

WRAPUP 2-Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims

President Donald Trumps supporters began gathering in Washington on Saturday for a protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020