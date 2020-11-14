Left Menu
Soccer-Derby part ways with Cocu after Championship struggles

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 23:11 IST
Derby County have parted ways with manager Phillip Cocu after a disappointing start to the season, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Saturday. Former Dutch international Cocu took charge of Derby last year following the departure of Frank Lampard and guided the club to a 10th-place finish.

But Derby have won just once in 11 Championship games this season and sit bottom of the table with six points. The Midlands club said assistant manager Chris van der Weerden and coach Twan Scheepers had also left by mutual consent.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for the way Phillip and his staff conducted themselves in what were some extremely challenging situations during his tenure," Derby said in a statement. "Phillip and his staff helped develop and establish a considerable number of Academy players in to the first team and Phillip made significant financial contributions and personal efforts towards the club's community projects."

Cocu said he was proud with the work he had done at the club. "Although this season has not gone as we all would have liked so far on the pitch, I believe passionately in the project that we started to build and I have no doubt that the future is bright for the club," the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram.

