Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Jones upbeat after England come through tough Georgian challenge

Coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell were united in their appraisal of Saturday's match against Georgia as being "tough", despite England winning 40-0 and being in control for almost all of their opening Autumn Nations Cup encounter. Three rolling maul tries for hooker Jamie George and further scores for debutant Jack Willis, Elliot Daly and Dan Robson took England to success in a game played in difficult, rainy conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 23:17 IST
Rugby-Jones upbeat after England come through tough Georgian challenge

Coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell were united in their appraisal of Saturday's match against Georgia as being "tough", despite England winning 40-0 and being in control for almost all of their opening Autumn Nations Cup encounter.

Three rolling maul tries for hooker Jamie George and further scores for debutant Jack Willis, Elliot Daly and Dan Robson took England to success in a game played in difficult, rainy conditions. "Good tough game. Georgia obviously came out and wanted to play a certain way, and we wanted to prove a point that they wouldn't be able to out scrum us," Jones said.

"When you play in these conditions it is enormously important and if you get an opportunity to keep the ball, it's a way of scoring tries. We are used to playing any conditions and we can adapt to whatever is going on. "We didn't allow them to get into the game and the underdog has been able to get into the game a lot in sport recently, but we didn't allow them to upset us. We would have liked to have executed a bit better because we maybe left 20 points out there.

"We are trying to create depth in every position. Jack (Willis) and Max (Malins) showed they are capable of playing test rugby, so now they have to fight hard to keep getting selected." Farrell was singing from the same hymn sheet when he said: "Tough conditions against a tough opposition. When the weather is like this and it’s an up-front challenge against Georgia it is tough, but I thought the forwards stood up to it.

"Georgia pride themselves on the set piece but so do we, to do what we did in the first 10 minutes and the amount of scrums we had and the amount of opportunities we had was brilliant. "There was a lot of good stuff out there but we will take a look at being more clinical."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

‘Bring life to those fighting for breath’, UNICEF urges on World Pneumonia Day

The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai restaurant; none hurt

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said. No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.The fire erupted around 9 pm at the hotel located on Maulana Azad Road. It wa...

Pakistan claims India sponsoring attacks

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country, on a day New Delhi summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat to protest ceasefire violations and Islamabads continued support to cross border terrorist...

WRAPUP 3-Trump supporters march in Washington to support his false election claims

Thousands of President Donald Trumps supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Bidens vict...

Austria orders three-week lockdown to rein in surging coronavirus cases

Austria on Saturday ordered a three-week lockdown in a last-ditch effort to bring surging coronavirus cases under control and relieve the stress on the health service in time for retailers to reopen in the run-up to Christmas. The country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020