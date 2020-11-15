Left Menu
Rugby-Wales' Davies says under-fire Pivac has backing of team

Wales centre Jonathan Davies said coach Wayne Pivac retains the full support of his players despite their recent poor form and believes the team must address the indiscipline that has cost them points in games. Davies said the team must build on the positives from the Ireland defeat and cut down on their mistakes.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 10:32 IST
Wales centre Jonathan Davies said coach Wayne Pivac retains the full support of his players despite their recent poor form and believes the team must address the indiscipline that has cost them points in games. Wales fell to their sixth successive defeat in a 32-9 loss to Ireland in the Autumn Nations Cup on Friday, raising the heat on New Zealander Pivac, who took charge after the World Cup in Japan last year where they were semi-finalists.

Asked by reporters if the players were behind Pivac, Davies said: "Yes, of course... We enjoy preparing the plan he wants in the week. It's just at the moment we need to make sure we're delivering on a game day. "There has been a bit of change but it's been in a positive way. We need to make sure all the work we put in during the week comes to fruition. We were bitterly disappointed with the result" at Ireland.

Wales, who finished second from bottom in the Six Nations before the Autumn Nations Cup, take on Georgia next Saturday. Davies said the team must build on the positives from the Ireland defeat and cut down on their mistakes. "We feel there was an improvement, but nowhere near where we want or where we can be. There are a lot of mixed emotions and frustration comes in with that," Davies, who has 84 caps, said.

"Indiscipline has been a major factor in the last three games we have lost. It has cost us a huge amount of points and we don't accept that at all. Our indiscipline needs to be addressed immediately."

