Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australians love to hate "polarising" Kohli: Paine

Test captain Tim Paine says Australians have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans. I think any time you get to test yourself against the best is something that you look forward to as players and as a team, and we certainly are." PTI APA ATK ATK.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:06 IST
Australians love to hate "polarising" Kohli: Paine

Test captain Tim Paine says Australians have "polarising" opinions on India skipper Virat Kohli, one whom they love to hate as rivals but at the same time enjoy watching him bat as fans. Australia and India are set to lock horns in a four-Test series with the opening Day-Night game in Adelaide starting December 17.

"I get asked a lot of questions about him, he's just another player to me it doesn't really bother me. There's not really a relationship there with him to be fair, I see him at the toss and play against him and that's about it," Paine told ABC Sport. "With Virat it is a funny one, we love to hate him but we also love to watch him bat as cricket fans. He certainly is polarising in that type of scenario. We love watching him bat, but we don't like seeing him score too many runs." The last time the two sides met tempers flared with both skippers having a go at each other at every given opportunity. The duo even had to be separated by the on-field umpires on a couple of occasions.

"Australia and India, it's a heated competition and he's obviously a competitive person and so am I, so yeah there were a few occasions when we had words but that wasn't because he was the captain and I was the captain, it could have been anyone," Paine said. Comparing his on-field battle with Kohli to the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes, the wicketkeeper-batsman said it always a heated affair when the best players are out in the middle.

"There is always a bit more tension when a player is as good as he is, it's the same when you play against England, its Joe Root or a Ben Stokes," Paine said. "It's often the best player is the one that your team goes up a little bit, the intensity goes up when the best players in the world come out to the crease." Last year, India had stunned Australia 2-1 to win their maiden Test series Down Under and Paine feels the rivalry between the two sides intensifies with every passing series. "I'm looking forward to everything to be honest, it's a huge series. They beat us here last time obviously with a different team, and as I said the rivalry between the two countries building all the time...," Paine said.

"... I think any time you get to test yourself against the best is something that you look forward to as players and as a team, and we certainly are." PTI APA ATK ATK.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance's retail arm acquires 96% stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 cr

Reliance Industries retail arm has acquired 96 per cent stake in online furniture retailer Urban Ladder for Rs 182.12 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited RRVL...has acquired equity shares of Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Private Ltd...

Gold imports dip 47 pc in Apr-Oct to USD 9.28 bn

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit, declined 47.42 per cent to USD 9.28 billion during April-October due to fall in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. Im...

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in FranceThe number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry ...

Sylvester Stallone joins 'The Suicide Squad', confirms James Gunn

Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone is now a part of the cast of The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn has confirmed. The project is being branded as a relaunch of the 2016s Suicide Squad, which followed the adventures of a team of DC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020