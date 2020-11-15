Left Menu
Tied for second, the trio who were teammates on the 2019 International Presidents Cup team will start the final round on Sunday four strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson at Augusta National. The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: Hamilton takes seventh F1 title in style; Man in firing line no problem for Langer and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steelers QB Roethlisberger activated from COVID-19 list

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four Pittsburgh Steelers players activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were all placed on the list after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Hamilton takes seventh F1 title in style

Britain's Lewis Hamilton choked back the tears as he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship on Sunday and became the most successful driver in the sport's history. The Mercedes ace put on a masterclass in wet and slippery conditions to take a record-stretching 94th career win at a rollercoaster of a Turkish Grand Prix and secure the title with three races to spare.

Second-placed Ancer, Im and Smith carry nations' hopes at Masters

Mexico's Abraham Ancer and South Korea's Im Sung-jae can make history for their respective countries at the Masters on Sunday, while Australia's Cameron Smith could pen another memorable chapter for a proud golfing nation. Tied for second, the trio who were team mates on the 2019 International Presidents Cup team will start the final round on Sunday four strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson at Augusta National.

Man in firing line no problem for Langer

Bernhard Langer has seen just about everything during his 37 years playing the Masters but Saturday provided a first for someone who has been featuring here since before most of this year's competitors were even born. A unique Masters being played largely in silence without spectators means those few people on the Augusta National premises need to be more observant than usual to stay out of the way, without any gallery noise to provide audible cues.

NBA preseason to take place December 11-19

The NBA preseason is less than one month away, with exhibition games set to take place from Dec. 11-19, The Athletic reported Saturday. The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule has yet to be released.

DeChambeau tests negative for coronavirus despite feeling 'weird'

Pre-tournament Masters favourite Bryson DeChambeau said he has had a coronavirus test as a precaution after feeling "weird" during the season's final major. DeChambeau barely made the halfway cut with nothing to spare on Friday morning, a distant nine strokes from the lead at Augusta National.

Sinner claims maiden ATP title with victory at Sofia Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner became the youngest first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 12 years on Saturday after edging Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) to claim the Sofia Open. Sinner, contesting his first ATP Tour final, served notice of his intentions early on when he forced Pospisil to save three break points in his first service game before breaking the Canadian's serve in the third game.

Peaty breaks 100m breaststroke short course world record

Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record for the short course 100 metres breaststroke at the professional International Swimming League (ISL) in Budapest on Sunday, finishing in a time of 55.49 seconds. The previous record of 55.61 seconds was set by South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh in Berlin 11 years ago.

Johnson retains four-shot lead early in final round at Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson parred the first hole to remain four shots clear early in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Johnson two-putted from 30-feet at the par-four hole to stay on his overnight score of 16 under par at Augusta National.

Zverev under a cloud as he bids for second ATP Finals title

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals on Monday still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The German, ranked seventh in the world, responded to the allegations after arriving in London for the eight-day event that will bring the curtain down on the season.

