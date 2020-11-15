Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:29 IST
Ray Clemence, former Liverpool goalkeeping great, dies at 72

Ray Clemence, the former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper, has died. He was 72. The Football Association confirmed the news Sunday without giving a cause of death.

Clemence, one of the greatest English goalkeepers of his generation, won three European Cups and five top-tier league titles during a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool. He made 61 England appearances and was a rival for the No. 1 shirt with Peter Shilton, who accumulated 125 caps.

Clemence was a key member of the Liverpool team that dominated Europe between 1977 and 1981, and also picked up two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the League Cup. At Tottenham, which he joined in 1981 aged 32 for a fee of then 300,000 pounds (USD 390,000), he won another UEFA Cup and FA Cup.

Clemence is survived by his wife Veronica, son Stephen — a former player himself and now a coach — and daughters Sarah and Julie. "With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family," said a statement from the Clemence family.

"After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he's now at peace and in no more pain." AP KHS KHS KHS.

