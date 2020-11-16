Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov. 15

Texans at Browns, 1 p.m. Washington at Lions, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Packers, 1 p.m. Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. Buccaneers at Panthers, 1 p.m. Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Chargers at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. Bills at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. Bengals at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m. 49ers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. Ravens at Patriots, 8:20 p.m. Report: Saints face penalties over postgame celebration The New Orleans Saints are expected to receive a hefty penalty from the NFL after their postgame celebration last Sunday was caught on video, according to ESPN. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-FINES, Field Level Media Report: Texans considering Crennel to coach in 2021 The Houston Texans are considering removing the interim tag and naming Romeo Crennel their permanent head coach, NFL Network reported Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CRENNEL, Field Level Media Report: Vikings G Samia tests positive for COVID-19 Minnesota Vikings guard Dru Samia tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Monday night in Chicago, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-SAMIA, Field Level Media Three Bengals coaches to miss game for COVID-19 reasons Three members of the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff were game-day scratches for reasons related to COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-COACHES-COVID-19, Field Level Media NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ------------------------- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Sunday's game coverage: Cal at UCLA, Noon ------------------------- BASEBALL Ex-Dodgers manager Lasorda in ICU Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is in the intensive care unit of an Orange County, Calif., hospital, the team announced Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-LASORDA, Field Level Media -------------------------

BASKETBALL NBA Reports: Lakers close on trade for OKC's Schroder The Los Angeles Lakers are close to finalizing a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that would bring guard Dennis Schroder to the reigning champions, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-OKC-SCHRODER, Field Level Media Report: NBA schedule doesn't include All-Star Game The planned 72-game NBA season will include an All-Star Break without a game, according to a tentative schedule shared by ESPN on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-SCHEDULE, Field Level Media Cavaliers G Porter arrested on firearms charge Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday morning on a weapons charge, police said. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-PORTER-ARREST, Field Level Media ------------------------- GOLF Tiger Watch at Masters Coverage of Tiger Woods fourth round at Augusta. GOLF-PGA-MASTERS-WOODS, Field Level Media Johnson leads heading into final round Dustin Johnson shot a 7-under-par 65 to take a commanding four-stroke lead into Sunday's closing round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. GOLF-PGA-MASTERS, Field Level Media ------------------------- TENNIS ATP/WTA roundups Coverage of the Nitto ATP Finals from London and the WTA in Austria. TENNIS-ATP/WTA, Field Level Media ------------------------- ESPORTS Sunday events: CS:GO -- Flashpoint Season 2 CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe Dota -- Epic League CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America Dove leaves SANDBOX Gaming SANDBOX Gaming and little-used mid-laner Jae-yeon "Dove" Kim have split "under mutual agreement," the organization said Sunday. ESPORTS-LOL-DOVE-SANDBOX, Field Level Media Bilibili Gaming part ways with coach Sim Bilibili Gaming parted ways with League of Legends coach Sung-soo "Sim" Sim. ESPORTS-LOL-BILIBILI-SIM, Field Level Media